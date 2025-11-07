Uganda: RDC Pledges Security for Bobi Wine Ahead of Kigezi Campaigns

The office of the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) in Kabale has pledged full security and cooperation to the National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, as he embarks on his campaign tour in the Kigezi sub-region next week.

Speaking on Thursday, Kabale Deputy RDC Micheal Kyakashari confirmed that all necessary security arrangements have been put in place to ensure peaceful and orderly campaign activities in the area.

"We are ready to provide maximum security to all presidential candidates, including Hon. Kyagulanyi. Our duty is to ensure that campaigns run smoothly and safely in accordance with the Electoral Commission guidelines," Kyakashari said.

According to the Electoral Commission roadmap, Kyagulanyi is scheduled to begin his campaign trail in the Kigezi sub-region on Monday, November 10, starting with Rukiga and Kabale districts.

The assurance comes as various political parties across the country call for fairness, transparency, and respect for all candidates during the campaign period.

Kyagulanyi, seeking the presidency for a second term, is expected to address supporters across the region's six districts while promoting the NUP message of a "New Uganda."