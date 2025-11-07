Uganda: New Solar-Hybrid Water Systems Bring Relief to 165,000 Refugees in Kiryandongo Settlement

European Union and UNICEF partnership delivers sustainable water access, ending daily three-kilometre treks for refugees

KIRYANDONGO, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two new solar hybrid piped water supply systems are transforming daily life for thousands of refugees in Kiryandongo Refugee Settlement, ending years of exhausting water collection treks and long queues. The systems, funded by the European Union's Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO) and implemented by UNICEF in partnership with the Lutheran World Federation (LWF), now provide safe, reliable water to refugees and host communities in midwestern Uganda.

The innovative solar-diesel hybrid systems were completed in just three months, from July to October 2025, and are already serving populations in Clusters C and G of Kiryandongo Refugee Settlement, which hosts approximately 165,000 refugees who have fled insecurity in South Sudan and Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Kenya.

"I used to spend almost the whole day walking three kilometres to the water point," says Habib Ahmad, 30, who fled conflict in Sudan and arrived in January 2025. "Now, I just walk a few metres. It takes me 10 or 15 minutes, and I'm done. UNICEF and the donor European Union have solved our water problem. People were really suffering."

"This project demonstrates the European Union's commitment to greening its humanitarian aid through sustainable and life-saving assistance to refugees and their host communities," said Liam Kelly, the Head of EU Humanitarian Aid in Uganda.

"By investing in solar energy and resilient water systems, we are building a better future for the most vulnerable. It is also a good example of the nexus approach, where humanitarian and development actors work together to ensure a sustainable water supply for refugees and host communities," Liam added.

The hybrid systems draw water from deep production wells using submersible pumps, powered by 45 solar panels during the day and backed up by diesel generators at night or during cloudy weather. Water travels through 2.6-kilometre transmission lines to 108-cubic-metre hilltop reservoirs, then flows through 4.6 kilometres of distribution pipes to 22 public standposts where residents collect water free of charge.

Dr Robin Nandy, the UNICEF Representative to Uganda, expressed his gratitude to the EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations for their longstanding support of UNICEF's humanitarian work.

"Our partnership with the European Union has been instrumental in providing the much-needed round-the-clock access to safe and clean water for refugees and host communities. Access to clean water is a fundamental right for children and their families. Now that the two systems have been completed, we are optimistic that the refugees and host communities will no longer have to trek long hours in search of this basic service," Nandy explained.

The impact on water access has been dramatic. Before the installation, the settlement's water availability per capita had fallen to just 9 litres per person per day, well below the sphere standard of 20 litres. These new systems are expected to increase availability of water to at least 20 litres per person per day, meeting international humanitarian standards.

The project replaces costly water trucking that had been the primary source of water since the latest influx of refugees in 2023. The population surge outpaced existing infrastructure, forcing families into new settlement zones without water services.

Beyond improved access, the systems deliver significant health and social benefits. When water is available close to home, it will reduce the distance women and children, who traditionally bear the responsibility of water collection, have to travel to focus on other house chores, attend school and participate in income-generating activities within the settlement. It also reduces the risk of disease and encourages handwashing, helping prevent diarrhoeal illnesses and skin infections within the community.

The water systems will also benefit 4,000 learners of Canrom Primary School in Kiryandongo Refugee Settlement, who will use the water for drinking, handwashing and improve personal hygiene for all learners.