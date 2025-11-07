East Africa: Horn Review Institute Article Highlights Growing Momentum for Somaliland's International Recognition

Hargeisa: A new article by the Horn Review Institute, titled "Momentum Builds Behind Somaliland's Quest for Recognition," signals a decisive shift in how international policymakers view Somaliland's political reality. The Addis Ababa-based publication argues that what was once a regional issue has evolved into a structured debate within Western policy circles, particularly in Washington, London, and Brussels.

provides an analytical interpretation of this influential article and examines its implications for Somaliland's decades-long quest for international recognition.

1. A Turning Point in Western Policy Thinking

The Horn Review article marks a clear departure from past diplomatic hesitation. It shows that Somaliland's consistent record of peace, democratic governance, and rule of law is finally being treated as a strategic asset, not merely a political anomaly.

In the United States, Somaliland's lobbying efforts are described as more organized and effective than ever. Bipartisan interest in Congress has grown, with new legislative initiatives and think-tank discussions framing Somaliland as a stabilizing force in the Red Sea corridor.

Of particular importance, the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), one of Washington's most respected policy think tanks, recommended a "Taiwan-style" model of engagement with Hargeisa. That such a proposal surfaced in a mainstream policy forum suggests that Somaliland's case is moving from the margins of U.S. diplomacy to the center of strategic discussion.

2. The UK's Historic Ties and Renewed Engagement

The article notes that the United Kingdom is the Western country most likely to take a leading role in adjusting its policy toward Somaliland. Historical ties dating back to the 1960 independence period, combined with current cooperation in development, security, and education, give London both legitimacy and leverage to act.

British lawmakers from across party lines are now openly calling for an update to the UK's position. They recognize that Somaliland has functioned as a stable, democratic state for over three decades, while Somalia remains mired in instability.

For the UK, recognition is no longer just a historical responsibility. It is now a contemporary strategic opportunity in the Horn of Africa.

3. Regional and Global Dynamics: Resistance Driven by Rivalry

The Horn Review article identifies regional rivalries, not legal arguments, as the main source of opposition to Somaliland's recognition.

Turkey sees Somalia as a key partner in its Red Sea ambitions and opposes any move that might diminish its influence in Mogadishu.

Egypt's stance is shaped by its rivalry with Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). Cairo views Somalia's coastline as a counterbalance to Addis Ababa's maritime aspirations.

China, wary of parallels between Somaliland and Taiwan, resists any precedent that might legitimize de facto independence outside the UN system.

This analysis underscores that the resistance to Somaliland's recognition is geopolitical rather than based on moral or legal grounds.

4. Economic Relevance: Berbera and the Red Sea Corridor

The article highlights the United Arab Emirates' growing economic presence in Somaliland through DP World's Berbera Port project. The planned rail link from Berbera to Ethiopia is seen as a transformational investment that could reduce Ethiopia's dependence on Djibouti and create a new logistics corridor in the Horn of Africa.

This development places Somaliland at the heart of emerging trade routes linking the Gulf, the Red Sea, and East Africa. It is a geostrategic role that no serious regional or global power can ignore.

5. Domestic Consensus: A Generation Born Into Sovereignty

The Horn Review article also notes that Somaliland's strongest argument lies in its internal political consensus. A new generation, born and raised under Somaliland's own flag and institutions, has no desire to reunite with Mogadishu.

Attempts by Somalia to undermine this identity, including the creation of the so-called Khatumo region " Eastern Sool region" , have instead deepened national unity and reinforced Somaliland's legitimacy in the eyes of its citizens.

6. Policy Recommendation: A Sequenced Path Toward Recognition

The article calls for a sequenced approach that begins with expanded diplomatic engagement, development partnerships, and structured security cooperation before culminating in formal recognition.

This approach aligns with Somaliland's long-standing call for pragmatic diplomacy rather than abrupt political declarations. It also gives regional actors such as Ethiopia and Kenya an opportunity to take leadership roles by coordinating a recognition roadmap that serves shared security and economic interests.

Conclusion: A Realistic Pathway to Recognition

Horn Review's article makes one conclusion inescapable: Somaliland's recognition is no longer a question of if, but when.

The growing interest from Western capitals, combined with regional economic integration and generational consensus inside Somaliland, has created an irreversible momentum.

The real debate today is not whether the world should engage Somaliland. It is how engagement can occur responsibly, pragmatically, and in a way that enhances stability across the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea corridor.

About the Horn Review Institute:

Horn Review is a leading independent research and publication platform headquartered in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. It specializes in providing in-depth analysis and strategic insights into political, diplomatic, and security issues affecting the Horn of Africa and the global political landscape.