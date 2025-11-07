South Africa: Preventing Migrants From Using Hospitals Is 'Un-South African', Says Ramaphosa

In the wake of a court ruling against the xenophobic organisation Operation Dudula, President Cyril Ramaphosa said such groups don't represent South Africa's values.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned anti-immigrant groups who have been blocking access to public healthcare facilities for people they assume are undocumented foreign nationals.

"It's been very disturbing, and it continues to be disturbing to see how ordinary people are being forced out of our health services just because they come from other countries. This is not us. This is un-South African," said Ramaphosa on Thursday, 6 November, during a parliamentary question and answer session in Parliament.

"This is not ubuntu. Our ubuntu characteristic must be clearly played out in how we deal with people from other countries as well," said Ramaphosa. "It must be clearly put on display in promoting and respecting their dignity and treating them just as we want to be treated."

Ramaphosa's response was prompted by ActionSA's Kgosi Letlape's question of how the President would ensure "the pain of taking care of our guests in health services is not only borne by the ordinary [people] who rely on public services, but by all South Africans, especially members of this House to be...