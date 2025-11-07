South Africa: Former Mashatile Bodyguards to Face Music After Court Dismisses Discharge Application

Eight former members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's VIP Protection Unit are set to stand trial following a magistrate's dismissal of an application to have their assault charges dropped.

On Thursday, the Randburg Magistrates' Court dismissed a Section 174 discharge application brought by eight former bodyguards of Deputy President Paul Mashatile - keeping the high-profile assault case on track for trial.

The accused had hoped to walk away from charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property. Instead, Magistrate Abdul Khan ruled that there was enough evidence to proceed.

Two of the accused, Lesibana Rambau and Johannes Mampuru, will continue to face charges of negligent driving. Four of the accused will continue to face charges concerning violation of the Firearms Controls Act for allegedly pointing a firearm.

The accused include Churchill Mkhize, Phineas Boshielo, Harmans Ramokhonami, Shadrack Kojoana, Moses Tshidada and Pomso Mofokeng.

'Common purpose'

Magistrate Khan cleared all eight accused of defeating the ends of justice charges.

"Having dealt with the legal analyses of the matter, we now move to the evidence before the court, which finds that the accused will now face charges in relation to malicious damage to property, assault and pointing of a firearm, and reckless driving," Magistrate Khan said.

"The court is satisfied that all the accused had acted in common purpose in the assault," added Khan....