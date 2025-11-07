South Africa: Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala and the 'Unlawful Deal' With Ekurhuleni Metro Cops

Alleged organised crime figure Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala, through his security company, had an agreement with the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department to supply surveillance technology, suspect-tracking tools and tactical support in pursuing violent repeat offenders.

The inquiries into the alleged capture of the police have previously heard that the attempted-murder accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's vehicles were fitted with blue lights from the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD), but his links with the municipality apparently go far deeper.

On Thursday, 6 November, suspended Ekurhuleni metro police chief Jabulani Isaac Mapiyeye told the Madlanga Commission that a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the metro police department and Matlala's company, CAT VIP Protection Services, was unlawful.

Mapiyeye said the agreement unlawfully gave the private company access to surveillance technology to monitor suspects, track criminal movements and assist officers in pursuing and arresting highly trained repeat offenders known to fight back when cornered.

"Our members don't have the power to investigate. The activities that the document suggests CAT VIP Protection Services has undertaken with EMPD are illegal activities in the sense [that] they do not have the legislative powers."

Mapiyeye was placed on precautionary suspension in September 2024 over allegations of sexual misconduct.

The MOU...