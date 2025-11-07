South Africa: George Building Collapse - Grieving Families 'Spitting Snakes' At Labour Department's 'Excuses'

6 November 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Marianne Thamm

Families and relatives of those injured or who perished in May 2024 when a five-storey development in George collapsed are 'spitting snakes' at claims that South African Police Service (SAPS) investigators had been 'obstructive'.

Spokesperson for the George Building Collapse Victims' Support Group, Muriel Hau-Yoon, lashed out at claims this week by Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Jomo Sibiya that Department of Employment and Labour officials had been "bullied" by high-ranking police officers investigating the biggest building disaster in South African history.

Hau-Yoon said "the SAPS investigating team went out of their way to assist traumatised survivors and families in identifying severely mutilated bodies".

Hau-Yoon, who speaks on behalf of 62 people affected by the disaster, added that those affected were "spitting snakes".

Sibiya made the claims at a Thursday sitting of a joint parliamentary committee on Human Settlements and Public Works and Infrastructure.

'Walking the extra mile'

Hau-Yoon added that the SAPS team had "walked the extra mile and assisted victims with affidavits for their Labour claims when ham-handed Labour officials were sending victims from pillar to post".

At least 28 injured and maimed workers were pulled from under tons of rubble in a massive recovery mission using...

