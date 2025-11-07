South Africa: Nationwide Plastic Ban and Waste Management Reforms Will Reclaim SA's Environment

This measure is a low-cost, high-visibility opportunity to clean up our beaches and rivers for tourism and health.

As South Africa's minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment, I am acutely aware of the treasures that define our nation: the vibrant beaches of eThekwini, the pristine shores of the Garden Route, and the life-giving rivers that sustain our communities. Yet, these natural assets are under threat from a relentless tide of plastic pollution.

This is why I have proposed a bold step: a nationwide ban on some single-use plastics and comprehensive waste management reforms to reclaim our environment. The alternative - maintaining unrestricted problematic plastic use - endangers our ecosystems, chokes wildlife and burdens our landfills. This is a low-cost, high-visibility opportunity to clean up our beaches and rivers for tourism and health, rallying support from environmental and coastal communities increasingly alarmed by microplastics in our fisheries.

The choice is clear: a sustainable future or a legacy of convenience that suffocates our planet.

The crisis is undeniable. Our iconic coastlines, from Cape Town to Sodwana Bay, are marred by single-use bottles, bags and straws - items that persist for centuries, fragmenting into microplastics. These particles infiltrate fish stocks, posing health risks through toxin bio-accumulation, with studies linking them to inflammation and hormonal disruption. Our rivers, including the Umgeni...