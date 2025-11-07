South Africa: Nationwide Plastic Ban and Waste Management Reforms Will Reclaim SA's Environment

6 November 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Dion George

This measure is a low-cost, high-visibility opportunity to clean up our beaches and rivers for tourism and health.

As South Africa's minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment, I am acutely aware of the treasures that define our nation: the vibrant beaches of eThekwini, the pristine shores of the Garden Route, and the life-giving rivers that sustain our communities. Yet, these natural assets are under threat from a relentless tide of plastic pollution.

This is why I have proposed a bold step: a nationwide ban on some single-use plastics and comprehensive waste management reforms to reclaim our environment. The alternative - maintaining unrestricted problematic plastic use - endangers our ecosystems, chokes wildlife and burdens our landfills. This is a low-cost, high-visibility opportunity to clean up our beaches and rivers for tourism and health, rallying support from environmental and coastal communities increasingly alarmed by microplastics in our fisheries.

The choice is clear: a sustainable future or a legacy of convenience that suffocates our planet.

The crisis is undeniable. Our iconic coastlines, from Cape Town to Sodwana Bay, are marred by single-use bottles, bags and straws - items that persist for centuries, fragmenting into microplastics. These particles infiltrate fish stocks, posing health risks through toxin bio-accumulation, with studies linking them to inflammation and hormonal disruption. Our rivers, including the Umgeni...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.