South Africa: Andrea Johnson Rejects 'Witch-Hunt' Claims As Policing Scandal Exposes Deep Rifts and Slush Fund Arrests

6 November 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Caryn Dolley

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption head Andrea Johnson has told Parliament a collective complaint lodged against Crime Intelligence cops last year fell under the ambit of State Capture. She also said she received a death threat linked to the complaint.

Four matters against Crime Intelligence officers are currently under investigation. Two other matters have already resulted in arrests.

This is according to Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson, who was testifying at Parliament's ad hoc committee hearing on Thursday, 6 November 2025.

At times during the proceedings, Johnson was asked some rather personal questions. This is because her husband is an officer in the police's turbulent Crime Intelligence unit, which has for years been rocked by infighting and accusations of slush fund looting.

'Death threat' and 'witch-hunt'

Like the Idac, the Crime Intelligence unit is a critical part of a developing policing scandal in South Africa.

Parliament's ad hoc committee is investigating this scandal that includes accusations that a drug trafficking cartel has infiltrated South Africa's law enforcement, politics and private security.

Through the ad hoc committee hearing and other allegations that have surfaced elsewhere, opposing stances on aspects of Crime Intelligence have emerged.

A key figure on one...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

