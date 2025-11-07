South Africa: Ton-Up for Siya As Rassie Omits Kwagga and Hooker for Les Bleus Showdown

6 November 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Craig Ray

As expected, Siya Kolisi will play his 100th Test for the Springboks when he leads the world champions against France on Saturday.

The value of depth was on full display when Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus omitted Ethan Hooker and Kwagga Smith from the team to face France in Paris on Saturday.

Both have been outstanding this year -- and both were sidelined by the coach because the needs of the team always come first. And it's not as if their omissions have weakened the team.

Hooker, who introduced himself to the world with a stellar display against the All Blacks in Wellington earlier this year, has barely put a foot wrong. He was magnificent during that record 43-10 win against the old rivals, and his performances have never dipped below "brilliant" since.

But he might never have had that chance had Kurt-Lee Arendse not been injured. Hooker will play many more Tests, but for now, the experience of Arendse, in what will be a frothing atmosphere, won out over Hooker's youthful brilliance. Arendse started against Japan last week and scored two tries to take his tally to 23 in only 28 Tests.

Smith's omission is a slight surprise given...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

