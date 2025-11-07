South Africa: SA Faces a Cervical Cancer Crisis As a Woman Dies Very 67 Minutes

6 November 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Salomé Meyer

In May 2025, South Africa and Nigeria successfully sponsored a World Health Assembly resolution declaring 17 November as World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day. A proud achievement, but if we are serious about elimination, we must take stock of our own progress.

Cervical cancer is South Africa's second-most-common cancer among women, predominantly affecting Black women who rely on public health services. The National Cancer Registry reported 7,644 new cases in 2023; a lifetime risk of one in 27.

The reality behind these statistics is sobering:

  • 29 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer every day - one every 82 minutes; and
  • 16 women die of the disease daily - one every 67 minutes.

The late Professor Lyn Denny reminded us that "no woman should die of cervical cancer because she did not have the opportunity to be screened".

90% of girls vaccinated by 2030

South Africa's school-based HPV vaccination programme, launched...

