Central African Republic and African Development Bank Launch Second Phase of the Support Programme for Reconstruction of Grassroots Communities

On October 22, 2025, the Central African Republic (CAR) and the African Development Bank Group launched the second phase of the Support Programme for Reconstruction of Grassroots Communities (PARCB-2), a flagship project aimed at strengthening social cohesion, reviving economic activity, and improving the living conditions of people who have been affected by the country's political and military crisis.

CAR Faustin Archange Touadéra symbolically laid the foundation stone for a teaching building at the Faculty of Economics and Management of the University of Bangui, marking the effective start of PARCB-2. The programme, carried out in partnership with the African Development Bank, illustrates the shared commitment of the CAR government and the Bank Group to invest in human capital and the sustainable reconstruction of the country.

"In its cooperation with the Central African Republic the Bank Group wants to make best use of the advantages offered by the country's young population. The Bank intends to work more with young people in the coming years," said Boye Kissagne, Country Programme Manager for the African Development Bank Group, on behalf of the representative of the Country Office Manager in CAR.

Approved by the Bank's Board of Directors for an amount of $113 million, PARCB-2 aims to consolidate the achievements of previous phases (PARCB-1 and PARCB-1 Additional) and extend their geographical coverage to new areas of the country, particularly the administrative zones of Ouaka, Haute-Kotto, and Basse-Kotto.

The programme will support employment and entrepreneurship through institutional capacity building, particularly in the agriculture and livestock sector (poultry farming, fish farming, beekeeping, and dairy production), as well as in crafts and the mining industry. The aim is to provide national structures with the necessary tools for better local governance and sustainability of actions undertaken in the field. An envelope of $8 million is dedicated to climate finance, helping to strengthen adaptation and resilience of communities in the face of climate change.

The second phase of the Support Programme for Reconstruction of Grassroots Communities will directly benefit about 800,000 people living in the target regions, of whom 51% are women. Nearly 5,000 unemployed young people aged 15 to 25 will receive vocational training and support for their long-term economic and social integration. The Programme will also benefit surrounding communities, local service providers, and microfinance institutions involved in its implementation.

The programme reaffirms the commitment of the African Development Bank to supporting the Central African Republic on the path to stability, resilience, and inclusive development, working toward a more prosperous and peaceful future for all Central Africans.

