Tunisia: Two Years On From EU Deal, Violence Against Migrants in Tunisia Remains Rife

Tunisia's migration policy is under scrutiny two years on from a deal with the European Union intended to discourage illegal migration from the North African country, and from a "replacement theory" speech the same year by President Kais Saied on the "dangers" of black migration. A recent Amnesty International report has highlighted widespread human rights violations in the country.

"They took each of us one by one, surrounded us, they asked us to lay down, we were handcuffed. They beat us with everything they had: clubs, batons, iron pipes, wooden sticks."

A Cameroonian national identified as Hakim describes how Tunisian officers drove him and others to the Algerian border in January 2025 and abandoned them there.

"They made us chant 'Tunisia no more, we will never come back', again and again. They punched us and kicked us, everywhere on our body," he said.

Hakim's testimony is one of 120 recorded by human rights NGO Amnesty International in a recent report on human rights abuses and racist attacks on migrants - particularly black people - in Tunisia.

Amnesty interviewed refugees from nearly 20 countries in Tunis, Sfax, and Zarzis between February 2023 and June 2025.

"The numerous violations recorded - rape, torture, unlawful detention - are racially motivated," Safia Ryan, a North Africa researcher at Amnesty International, told RFI.

Tunisia is a major departure point for tens of thousands of migrants, many from sub-Saharan Africa, attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea each year in hopes of a better life in Europe.

"The Tunisian authorities have presided over horrific human rights violations, stoking xenophobia, while dealing blow after blow to refugee protection," said Heba Morayef, regional director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International.

Legitimised violence

According to author Hatem Nafti, a member of the Tunisian Observatory on Populism, Tunisia's President Kais Saied quickly adopted "conspiracy theory" as his mode of governing after a power grab in 2021 in which he dissolved parliament, ruled by decree and stepped away from the constitution.

On 21 February, 2023, President Saied accused "hordes of illegal migrants" from sub-Saharan Africa of "violence, crime and unacceptable practices".

Saied outlined a replacement theory in which sub-Saharan migrants were part of a "criminal plan to change the demographic landscape of Tunisia" and turn it into "just another African country that doesn't belong to Arab and Islamic nations anymore".

This speech sparked violence against black people by both police and the public, who felt legitimised in carrying out racist acts: profiling, arrests, a hate campaign on social media, intimidation, eviction, attacks...

The African Union condemned what it called "racialised hate speech" by the Tunisian authorities.

Since then, the Tunisian government has suspended a number of rights groups in the country, and arrested journalists and activists.

On 5 October, the authorities suspended the activities of the World Organisation Against Torture in Tunisia for a month. At the end of October, the activities of the Tunisian Association of Democratic Women (ATFD) and the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) were also suspended for 30 days.

Many of the organisations whose activities have been suspended were helping migrants.

"This has had horrific humanitarian consequences and led to an enormous gap in protection," reported Amnesty.

Dumped in the desert

From June 2023 onwards, Tunisian authorities have been expelling tens of thousands of refugees and migrants, most of whom are black.

Tunisian security forces have been routinely dumping migrants, asylum seekers and refugees, including children and pregnant women, in remote and desert areas at the country's borders with Libya and Algeria.

They are abandoned without food or water and usually after having their phones, identification documents and money confiscated.

Tunisian Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti said on 5 October that all migrants who entered Tunisian territory illegally would be repatriated "with human dignity".

"We documented 14 cases of rape on women and minors by Tunisian security forces," said Amnesty International's Ryan.

EU migration deal

In a move to tackle illegal migration from Tunisia, in 2023 the European Union committed €100 million to border management - with the right of asylum, the rights of refugees and the protection of vulnerable migrants in Tunisia as part of the deal.

Additionally, Tunisia received around €1 billion in loans and financial support for various sectors, including renewable energy, education and economic development.

According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the EU-Tunisia deal on migration has been a clear success, with 80 percent fewer irregular arrivals in Italy from Tunisia.

However, the European Ombudsman in 2024 questioned the European Commission's monitoring of the human rights impact of the deal, "especially in the light of deeply disturbing reports regarding how the Tunisian authorities deal with migrants".

Amnesty has criticised the EU's silence over what it describes as "horrific abuses".

"Each day the EU persists in recklessly supporting Tunisia's dangerous assault on the rights of migrants and refugees and those defending them, while failing to meaningfully review its migration cooperation, European leaders risk becoming complicit," said Morayef.