Congo-Kinshasa: U.S. Says DR Congo, Rwanda Initial Full Text of Regional Economic Integration Framework

In "a significant step forward," representatives from the Rwandan and Congolese governments "initialed the full text of the Regional Economic Integration Framework (REIF), on Friday, November 7, overseen by US Under Secretary Allison Hooker and US Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs Massad Boulos.

A related media note by the US State Department emphasises that the REIF outlines key areas for fostering economic cooperation and development between the two nations, demonstrating the tangible benefits of peace and creating opportunities for investment and growth that directly benefit people in the region.

"Its implementation remains contingent upon the satisfactory execution of the Concept of Operations (CONOPS) and Operational Order (OPORD) under the Peace Agreement, underscoring the critical link between peace, stability, and economic progress," reads the media note.

On Friday, DR Congo, Rwanda, the U.S., Qatar, Togo, as the AU mediator, and the AU Commission convened the fourth Joint Oversight Committee meeting - in Washington, D.C. - to assess the ongoing implementation of the Washington Peace Agreement, reaffirming a shared commitment to maintaining momentum in the peace process and continuing to build on the progress achieved, Boulos posted on X.

Lagging progress

The US State Department adds: "The Committee recognized lagging progress and committed to redouble efforts to implement the Washington Peace Agreement. The Parties agreed on specific near-term actions in line with their respective obligations for neutralizing the FDLR armed group and its associated groups and advancing disengagement of forces/lifting of defensive measures by Rwanda, reviewed preparations for military operations in a named area of interest, adopted an implementing agreement, and acknowledged the efforts of both of the Parties to translate their obligations into tangible actions on the ground.

"The Parties reaffirmed their commitment to refrain from hostile actions or rhetoric, particularly political attacks or language that would undermine or complicate the full implementation of the Peace Agreement, including in international fora."

As stated, the State of Qatar provided an update on the ongoing negotiations in Doha between Kinshasa and AFC/M23, highlighting progress on key issues, including prisoner exchanges. The Committee welcomed the first convening of the Doha ceasefire monitoring mechanism on November 5, and expressed strong support for these efforts and emphasized the critical role of the Doha process in advancing the broader implementation of the Peace Agreement.

"The Parties expressed a shared commitment to maintaining momentum in the peace process and continuing to build on the progress achieved. The Governments of the DRC and Rwanda expressed their gratitude to the United States, Qatar, the African Union, and Togo for their steadfast support in advancing peace and stability in eastern DRC and the broader Great Lakes region."

