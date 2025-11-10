Uganda: ICC Confirms All 39 Charges Against Joseph Kony

The Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has welcomed the decision of Pre-Trial Chamber II confirming all 39 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity against Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony, leader of the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA).

This landmark ruling marks the first time in ICC history that a Pre-Trial Chamber has confirmed charges against a suspect in absentia. The decision follows the confirmation of charges hearing held on 9-10 September 2025, conducted in Mr. Kony's absence.

The confirmed charges relate to seven attacks on former Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps), the attack on Lwala Girls Secondary School, and the systematic abduction, enslavement, and abuse of thousands of children, women, and girls during the LRA's two-decade insurgency across northern Uganda and neighboring regions.

According to the Court, there are substantial grounds to believe that Kony is individually responsible for these atrocities, which include murder, enslavement, torture, rape, sexual slavery, and persecution. The Chamber also confirmed that the crimes targeted hundreds of children, constituting persecution on the grounds of age.

The Pre-Trial Chamber's ruling now clears the way for the case to proceed to the Trial Chamber, ensuring that Kony--once apprehended--can immediately face trial on the confirmed charges.

"We will continue to work with partners and States to ensure that Mr Kony is arrested and brought before the Court to face trial. This development marks a significant step toward justice for the countless victims and survivors of the LRA's crimes," said the Office of the Prosecutor in a statement following the decision.

The decision is grounded in extensive evidence gathered through years of investigation and detailed written and oral submissions by the Prosecution. The Office emphasized that the ruling reaffirms the ICC's commitment to accountability for gender-based crimes and crimes against children, in line with its core prosecutorial policies.

Joseph Kony, who remains at large, has been under an outstanding ICC arrest warrant since 2005. Despite multiple regional and international efforts, he has so far evaded capture.

The Prosecutor's Office renewed its call on States and international partners to intensify cooperation in executing the warrant and bringing Kony to justice.

"The victims of the Lord's Resistance Army have waited far too long for justice. The ICC remains steadfast in its pursuit of accountability and in honoring the resilience of the affected communities in northern Uganda."