Somalia: Somali Deputy Prime Minister Attends COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil

Belem, Brazil — Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama on Friday attended the COP30 climate summit in Belem, Brazil, urging swift global action to curb the worsening impacts of climate change.

In his address to delegates, Jama said Somalia remains among the countries most vulnerable to climate shocks, despite contributing little to global greenhouse gas emissions. He noted that recurring droughts have devastated communities and livelihoods across the Horn of Africa.

The deputy prime minister highlighted Somalia's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) and Climate Adaptation Plan, which form part of the country's National Transformation Plan (NTP 2025-2029).

The strategy focuses on four key areas: adaptation, climate finance, loss and damage, and the transition to clean energy.

Jama called on the international community to strengthen cooperation and provide adequate support to nations most affected by climate change, emphasizing that "collective action is vital to build a resilient and sustainable future."