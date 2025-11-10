Somalia: Somali Deputy Prime Minister Attends COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil

7 November 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Belem, Brazil — Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama on Friday attended the COP30 climate summit in Belem, Brazil, urging swift global action to curb the worsening impacts of climate change.

In his address to delegates, Jama said Somalia remains among the countries most vulnerable to climate shocks, despite contributing little to global greenhouse gas emissions. He noted that recurring droughts have devastated communities and livelihoods across the Horn of Africa.

The deputy prime minister highlighted Somalia's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) and Climate Adaptation Plan, which form part of the country's National Transformation Plan (NTP 2025-2029).

The strategy focuses on four key areas: adaptation, climate finance, loss and damage, and the transition to clean energy.

Jama called on the international community to strengthen cooperation and provide adequate support to nations most affected by climate change, emphasizing that "collective action is vital to build a resilient and sustainable future."

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.