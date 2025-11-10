Somalia, Saudi Arabia Sign Cooperation Deal On Youth and Sports Development

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia and Saudi Arabia have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at promoting youth empowerment and sports development, officials said on Friday.

The deal, signed in Mogadishu, focuses on strengthening bilateral ties through initiatives targeting youth exchange programs, sports training, and infrastructure development.

Somali Minister of Youth and Sports Mohamed Barre said the agreement would "open new opportunities for Somali youth and athletes to benefit from Saudi Arabia's experience and resources."

Saudi officials said the partnership reflects Riyadh's commitment to deepening cooperation with African nations in areas that foster human development and social engagement.

No financial details or timelines for implementation were immediately disclosed.