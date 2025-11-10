Rwanda: Govt Assures Market Stability Despite Fuel Price Hike

Fuel prices in Rwanda have been revised upward in changes that will take effect on Saturday, November 8.

According to the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA), the new prices will be valid for two months.

The maximum retail price for Gasoline (Petrol) has been revised from Rwf 1,862 per litre to Rwf 1,989, while Diesel has increased from Rwf 1,808 per litre to Rwf 1,900.

Despite the increase, the government has reassured the public that this adjustment will not lead to a rise in the prices of goods and services in the market.

Speaking about the changes, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Prudence Sebahizi, highlighted that the increase was moderate due to government subsidies aimed at cushioning consumers from the full impact of rising global fuel prices.

"The government intervened to ensure that the price adjustment remains minimal. While the global market conditions warranted a 6 percent rise, we limited it to 5 percent. Given this, we do not expect the prices of essential goods to increase," Sebahizi said.

He added that the slight rise in fuel prices should not be used as an excuse for unjustified increases in commodity prices.

"We encourage traders to calculate reasonably, the 5 percent change in fuel price has a negligible effect on overall commodity costs. Buyers should also report any sellers exploiting this adjustment," he said.

"Additionally, as we enter the harvest season in December, prices of some goods are expected to decline due to improved availability," he noted.

Meanwhile, Jean de Dieu Uwihanganye, Minister of State in the Ministry of Infrastructure, explained that the government had subsidized fuel to prevent an excessive hike, particularly on gasoline which is widely used in public transportation.

"Gasoline rose by Rwf127 and diesel by Rwf92 per litre. Without subsidies, the increase would have been much higher," Uwihanganye said.

He pointed out that the changes stemmed from international market dynamics, challenges along key transport corridors.