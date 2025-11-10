Zimbabwe: President Ramaphosa Challenged to Confront Mnangagwa Over Immigration Headache As Zimbabweans Continue Trekking to South Africa

FORMER Mt Pleasant legislator Fadzayi Mahere has told South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to be bold and confront the Zanu PF government over the economic and political challenges that have forced Zimbabweans to migrate to his country.

South Africa has in recent years been buckling under a migration crisis, with Zimbabweans crossing the Limpopo River in search of greener economic pastures.

This has left Zimbabweans at loggerheads with South Africans, who accuse them of exploiting and straining social services.

Mahere said the root cause of migration is the economic and political challenges bedevilling Zimbabwe, which are forcing many to leave.

"Your Excellency, we must also deal with the root causes of immigration to South Africa, especially from Zimbabwe. Why do you believe so many Zimbabweans are running away? It was not always the case. What changed?

"Respectfully-- to what extent has South Africa, through successive administrations, taken an honest view about the Zimbabwean crisis?

"Unless these questions are addressed, you will most likely continue to have hordes of Zimbabweans braving high fences, vicious crocodiles, the vagaries of the Limpopo and your law enforcement in order to escape the bigger crocodiles back home," said Mahere.

Numerous attempts by South Africa to curb illegal migration from Zimbabwe have been futile, prompting vigilante groups to attack foreign nationals.

Ramaphosa said his government is holding engagements with countries whose nationals are in South Africa illegally.

"Engagements with countries whose nationals are frequent transgressors are ongoing through discussions with embassies, and these matters are also included as an Agenda item on Bi-National Commissions. This is to ensure that the implication of illegal migration is understood.

"Illegal immigration does place a strain on our social services and undermines our national security.

"We should not allow vigilante acts targeting foreign nationals as these do not solve the problem and they undermine the rule of law," said Ramaphosa.