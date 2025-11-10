Zimbabwe: We Will Never Work With Zanu-PF, We Want That Party Out of Power - Says Ibhetshu Likazulu After Allegations of Collusion

8 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

IBHETSHU LikaZulu secretary general Mbuso Fuzwayo has dismissed allegations that he is working with Zanu PF to ensure President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term is extended beyond his constitutionally mandated two terms.

Fuzwayo, who recently filed a Constitutional Court application challenging moves by the ruling party to extend Mnangagwa's term to 2030, was said to have been working under direction from Zanu PF.

The exit of one of the organisation's top officials Gifford Sibanda, whose resignation letter expressed concerns with the manner their organisation had decided to "fight" Zanu PF, further raised eyebrows.

That Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) self styled secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu's lawyer, Nqobile Sithole was representing him and Ibhetshu LikaZulu worsened the situation.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, Fuzwayo said there was no way they could work with Zanu PF and wanted the ruling party out of power.

"It is a narrative that is being peddled but the honest truth is that we will never work with Zanu PF," Fuzwayo told NewZimbabwe.com

"We have no business with them, in fact we want them out of power.

"On Sibanda, comrades have a right to associate and deassociate."

Fuzwayo is a hardened critic of the regime, whose organisation has stood toe-to-toe against Zanu PF repression and disregard for the Gukurahundi massacres.

They have been the key figures highlighting how the state has continued to destroy plaques built in memory of the over 20,000 Gukurahundi victims.

