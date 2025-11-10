Namibia: Amnesty International Flags Dire Conditions in SA's Informal Settlements

The human rights organisation Amnesty International South Africa has raised the alarm over the country's lack of access to essential services in informal settlements.

It has launched its latest report, titled 'Flooded and Forgotten: Informal Settlements and the Right to Housing in South Africa'.

In the report, the group examines the devastating impact of floods on vulnerable communities.

The report also calls on the government to urgently fulfil its housing constitutional obligations.

"I think what we're seeing is because the state does not take action. Once a flooding has taken place, the state does not do something to make these communities flood resistant.

"Another factor is climate change. We've seen a change in the weather patterns, we've also seen extreme weather conditions such as floods.

"We've seen things happening within the weather space that has also exacerbated the situation that is being faced by people who are already facing difficult living conditions," says executive director Shenilla Mohamed.

Meanwhile, some people who attended the launch of the report have welcomed it, while others have expressed frustration.

Sophie Ntsubulane, who lives at Drieziek informal settlement, says those in power have forgotten them.

"The living conditions at Orange Farm are very bad, especially when it's flooding. We live in shacks and we have children.

"When there is a flood, our homes are swept by the rain. People are suffering and we are unemployed. So, when our children get sick we can't afford to take them to a healthcare facility, and this kills our mentality because we end up being frustrated (sic)," says Ntsubulane.

