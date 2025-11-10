Sudan: Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council Visits IDPs From El Fasher in Ad-Dabba

10 November 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Ad-Dabba, Nov9, 2025 (SUNA) - The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan,on Saturday paid a field visit to shelters hosting internally displaced persons (IDPs) from El Fasher in Ad-Dabba, Shamalia State.

During the visit Gen Burhan inspected the services provided to the displaced persons, where he noted the spirit of social solidarity prevalent in Sudanese society.

He emphasized the government commitment to address the issues of displaced persons and enable g them to live with dignity. He stated that the government places the issue of displaced persons at the top of its priorities.

The Chairman of the Sovereign Council directed all relevant government agencies concerned with social affairs to provide essential services to the displaced persons and to work to remove all obstacles hindering their ability to lead normal lives.

He also referred to the suffering they endured and the violations they were subjected to at the hands of terrorist militias in El Fasher.

