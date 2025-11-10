Somalia: 'Climate Finance Is Not Charity, but a Partnership for Lasting Change' - Somali Deputy PM

9 November 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Belem, Brazil — Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama said that climate financing should be viewed as a global partnership for sustainable transformation, not as an act of charity.

Speaking at a high-level event marking the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, held on the sidelines of the COP30 summit in Belem, Brazil, Jama highlighted Somalia's leadership in climate action and its commitment to implementing ambitious national plans.

"Climate finance is not charity, it is cooperation aimed at transformation and lasting solutions," the deputy premier said, urging international partners to support Somalia's efforts to tackle the global climate crisis.

Jama noted that Somalia had this year submitted its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) 3.0, aligning with global climate goals under the Paris Agreement.

He also emphasized the importance of the NDC Financing Plan 2025-2035, designed to mobilize public investment, private capital, and international funding to build resilience and green growth.

The Somali government, he said, remains committed to implementing climate adaptation and mitigation strategies that promote long-term stability, economic recovery, and environmental sustainability.

"Only through equitable partnerships and meaningful investment," Jama added, "can nations like Somalia play their full part in addressing the climate emergency."

