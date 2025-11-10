Somalia: Somali Parliamentary Committee Questions Health Minister Over Banadir Hospital Incident

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Parliamentary Committee on Social Services held a session with Health and Social Welfare Minister Dr. Ali Haji Adam, addressing a recent incident at Banadir Maternity and Children's Hospital where a Somali mother gave birth outside the facility, sparking public concern and national attention.

During the session, Minister Adam provided a detailed briefing on the incident, confirming that investigations and accountability measures are ongoing. He also outlined the hospital's wide range of services, including maternal and child healthcare, general medicine, emergency response, treatment for child malnutrition, and management of HIV and cancer cases, noting that each department is staffed with specialized medical professionals.

Highlighting persistent challenges, the minister pointed to staff shortages relative to the high patient load, which often causes delays in service delivery.

Following the parliamentary session, committee members conducted an oversight visit to Banadir Hospital, touring departments and speaking directly with patients.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Committee Chairperson Hon. Nadra Salah Abdi praised the hospital's medical personnel for their critical work and pledged that the committee would play an active role in improving healthcare delivery and addressing the hospital's pressing needs.

The session and visit come amid growing scrutiny of Somalia's healthcare system and efforts by lawmakers to ensure better oversight and accountability.