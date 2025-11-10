South Africa Notes President Trump's Regrettable Truth Social Post

The South African government has dismissed comments made by United States President Donald Trump on his Truth Social platform, describing his post as "regrettable" and "not substantiated by fact".

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said it had noted the content of President Trump's post and reiterated government's consistent position on the matter.

"The South African government wishes to state, for the record, that the characterisation of Afrikaners as an exclusively white group is ahistorical. Furthermore, the claim that this community faces persecution is not substantiated by fact," DIRCO said.

DIRCO said the country's position on this matter remains consistent with its previous statements, referencing a series of official responses released previously concerning misrepresentations of race relations and farm-related crime in South Africa.

The department provided links to four previous statements addressing similar claims, including responses to the United States' Special Refugee Programme and other official US communications. These statements, DIRCO said, set the record straight on farm crime and human rights practices in South Africa.

DIRCO's latest statement follows a Truth Social post by President Trump, in which he alleged that Afrikaners, whom he described as a persecuted white minority, were being targeted in South Africa. The post has drawn criticism both locally and internationally for misrepresenting the country's social dynamics.

The South African government emphasised that its focus remains on building unity and promoting social cohesion, noting that the country's transformation from a history of racial division to a constitutional democracy stands as a global example of reconciliation and inclusion.

"Against this backdrop, South Africa's focus remains on its positive global contributions. Drawing on our own journey from racial and ethnic division to democracy, our nation is uniquely positioned to champion within the G20 a future of genuine solidarity, where shared prosperity bridges deep inequalities. We look forward to hosting a successful G20 Leaders' Summit," the statement said.