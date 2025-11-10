South Africa: GBV Shutdown Planned Ahead of G20 Summit in Johannesburg

South Africans are being urged to join a national shutdown on 21 November to protest against gender-based violence and femicide.

The shutdown is led by the activist group Women for Change, and is planned just one day before world leaders gather in Johannesburg for the G20 Leaders Summit.

As part of the protest, women and members of the LGBTQI+ community are asked to withdraw from all paid and unpaid work, avoid spending money, and bring the country to a standstill.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Participants are encouraged to wear black to show mourning and resistance. They are also urged to change their social media profile pictures to purple to raise awareness.

The group wants gender-based violence and femicide to be declared a national disaster.

"Until South Africa stops burying a woman every 2.5 hours, the G20 cannot speak of growth and progress," the group said in a statement.

They are also calling for a 15-minute moment of silence and reflection at midday.

"Lie down for 15 minutes at 12pm to honour the 15 women murdered every day and bring South Africa to a complete standstill," the statement read.

Men are invited to join the protest as allies by helping women take the day off, sharing the message, and challenging harmful behaviour.

The G20 summit will take place on 22 and 23 November at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg. It is the first time an African country is hosting the event.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said preparations are underway.

"We are ready to host leaders from across the globe," he said. "Let's make this an experience that we'll all love."