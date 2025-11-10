Tunisia: President of Republic Presides Over Tree Day Celebrations At Seat of Higher Council for Education

9 November 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, Nov. 9 — President Kais Saied presided on Sunday morning over Tree Day celebrations at the headquarters of the Higher Council for Education in the capital.

In a speech on the occasion, the President of the Republic said that the choice of this venue was neither random nor coincidental, as it will serve as the seat of the council tasked with implementing a comprehensive reform of education, "a reform that will radiate light for a national, democratic education accessible to all on an equal footing, with the aim of eradicating illiteracy in all its forms."

He added, "When a tree has strong roots, it can withstand all kinds of storms and winds," stressing that Tunisia will be green from its northernmost tip to its southernmost point, according to a video posted by the Presidency.

President Kais Saied also reaffirmed his determination to continue construction and building despite all obstacles, noting that the Tunisian people have chosen to overcome challenges and forge ahead to write a new chapter in Tunisia's history.

