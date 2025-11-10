South Africa: John Kani Launches Academy to Train Next Generation of Artists

The John Kani Performing Arts Academy will offer masterclasses in acting, writing, choreography and more at its Johannesburg base.

The academy will teach artists about contracts, copyright, intellectual property and financial survival in the creative industry.

Dr John Kani has officially launched his own performing arts academy to train and support South Africa's next generation of creatives.

The John Kani Performing Arts Academy opened its doors this week at 44 Main Street in Johannesburg, a building rich in cultural history.

Kani, one of South Africa's most respected actors, will lead the academy alongside industry icons like Professor Zakes Mda, Jerry Mofokeng, Fiona Ramsay and Gregory Maqoma.

The academy is aimed at actors, directors, writers, technicians and other creatives. It will offer high-level mentorship, training and support in the business side of the arts.

At the launch, Kani said too many people in the industry end up poor despite years of success.

"Why are we seeing fundraisers for people who were on TV?" he asked. "When the truth comes out, we find that people didn't understand their contracts. That's why we'll teach copyright, intellectual property, AI and how to protect your work."

Kani said the academy's mission is to upgrade the skills of working artists and give them tools to survive.

Unlike a traditional school, the academy will not have daily classes. Instead, it will run masterclasses over several days or weeks.

Writing masterclasses will be led by Zakes Mda, voicing by Fiona Ramsay, choreography by Gregory Maqoma and production management by Hailey Kingston.

Kani said the academy will also offer training in financial and legal management, two areas many creatives struggle with.