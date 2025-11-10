South Africa: G20 Signs and Traffic Lights Vandalised in Suspected Sabotage

Streetlights, traffic lights and G20 signage near Nasrec have been damaged in what officials say is a coordinated act of vandalism.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi warns of "roguish elements" plotting to cause chaos, promising a swift crackdown on anyone trying to disrupt the summit.

Just days before the G20 Leaders' Summit, newly installed signage, traffic lights and streetlights in Johannesburg have been vandalised in what the Gauteng government says is a deliberate act of sabotage.

The damaged infrastructure is along the R55 route near the Nasrec Expo Centre, where world leaders will meet on 22 and 23 November.

In a statement, the Gauteng Provincial Government called the attacks a direct assault on the country's image.

"This is not petty crime. It's a malicious campaign of sabotage designed to undermine and tarnish the image of our province and country as we prepare to welcome global leaders," the statement read.

Officials say the attacks appear coordinated, and are linked to "smear merchants" pushing conspiracy theories and negativity about South Africa.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi said his office is working closely with national security structures to deal with the threat.

"We are aware of some roguish elements mobilising to cause chaos. There will be zero tolerance for any disruption or sabotage of the G20 Summit," he said.

Lesufi promised that law enforcement agencies will investigate, track down and prosecute those responsible.

"We will not allow the desperate actions of a few to jeopardise this critical national opportunity. Any attempts will be met with a swift, decisive response."

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero has led street-level clean-up efforts across the city, repairing damaged lights and infrastructure.

Some frustrated residents have accused the city of only acting now to "save face" ahead of the summit, a claim Morero denies.

"Johannesburg is stepping into a new era defined by shared responsibility and visible action. This is not a once-off event. It is the start of rebuilding our economic hub," he said.