Rwanda: 'Ndi Umunyarwanda' Is the Bond We Share, the Legacy We Leave, ' Says First Lady

The First Lady Jeannette Kagame has underscored that "Ndi Umunyarwanda" translated as "I am Rwandan," is not merely a slogan but an irrevocable choice and the cornerstone of Rwanda's shared identity and unity.

Mrs Kagame, who is also the Chairperson of Unity Club Intwararumuri, was speaking during the 18th edition of the Unity Club Intwararumuri Forum, held at the Intare Conference Arena.

The event brought together senior government officials, district leaders, representatives of civil society, the private sector, faith-based organsations, and youth, and Abarinzi b'Igihango, champions of national unity.

"I am a Rwandan; the central idea of our existence is not just our slogan. Rather, it is our irrevocable choice. We do not ask anyone for the right to live, and to live well. Ndi Umunyarwanda is the bond we share; it is the legacy we will leave to the younger generation," she said.

Primarily, Unity Club brings together former and current members of the cabinet and their spouses.

This year's edition, themed "Ndi Umunyarwanda: Igitekerezo Ngenga cy'Ukubaho Kwacu", loosely translated as "I am Rwandan: The Guiding Principle of Our Existence", focused on reinforcing Ndi Umunyarwanda as a foundation of national identity and social cohesion, fostering dialogue and collective purpose among Rwandans.

The main session followed pre-forum activities held on November 7, which included a General Assembly and a retreat where members reflected on unity-building achievements and welcomed 20 new members.

"Unity Club is more than a forum"

In her address, Mrs. Kagame commended Unity Club members for their continued dedication to promoting peace, unity, and development.

"Years have passed, choosing year after year to give more than you are asked to give. Thank you for responding to this call, which helps us to continue to promote peace, unity, and development in our country," she said.

She noted that Unity Club has evolved beyond being a simple forum, becoming "a guiding light for all of us in our chosen thoughts, actions, and lifestyles."

Describing Unity Club as "our treasure and our mirror," she said it serves as a reminder of Rwanda's journey and values.

"Because being Rwandan is not just a title, it is a daily decision. It is a determination to stand firm in truth, our existence, and our values. We do not kneel or bow down to anyone in order to live," she concluded.

The First Lady also extended gratitude to the outgoing Executive Secretary, Regine Iyamuremye, for her exemplary service.

"The tasks you were responsible for were not easy, but you led by setting an example for many. We called on you, knowing that these responsibilities were heavy, but you became a light to many. We wish you a happy retirement," she said, while welcoming Julienne Uwacu as the new Executive Secretary.

Reflecting on the spirit of lifelong learning, Mrs. Kagame described Unity Club as a "school" where members continuously learn from each other.

She noted that the club's uniqueness lies in learning through action, embodying the values and taboos that define Rwandans wherever they are.

A call for vigilance and self-reliance

Mrs. Kagame stressed that Rwanda's gains especially in having a unified society should not breed complacency to forget the conflicts and divisions still affecting the region and the world in general.

"There has been a worrying rise in the spread of hatred based on identities. It has become an excuse for those with vested interests who use these so-called identities to sow hatred among us," she warned.

She reaffirmed that for Rwandans, "Ndi Umunyarwanda" remains both a motto and a moral compass, the shared dream that binds the nation together through common language, culture, and faith.

"We are the guardians of the promise of Ndi Umunyarwanda, the ones the youth look up to. Let us continue to protect that promise," she added.

She further reiterated that Rwanda's unity and resilience remain unshakable.

"We are not at war. However, we must constantly watch for those who intend to destroy our unity and our values. The danger lies in being distracted and letting divisive thoughts take root," she warned.

Writing and preserving history

The First Lady emphasized the importance of documenting Rwanda's and Africa's history to safeguard truth and identity.

"We have been deprived of the analysis of our African history, and our silence has benefited those who do not wish us well. We should strive to develop a culture of writing our history, preserving it well, and teaching it, so that what we discuss in these forums is not erased," she urged.

She called on members to continue highlighting homegrown solutions that have guided Rwanda's transformation, warning against procrastination.

"Let us not think we still have time. It is time for speech to become action. The economy we have built together is an invaluable legacy that defines our history, one we must pass on to the children of Rwanda," she said.

Mrs. Kagame cautioned against divisive ideologies disguised as knowledge, urging Africans to reject self-degrading narratives.

"We often see Africans given opportunities to degrade themselves instead of fighting for their rights. Why should our identity be based only on what is not going well? Why do we feel that our place in the international community is earned only when we speak of war, division, and poverty?" she asked.

She called on Africans to reclaim their narrative and celebrate achievements rather than accepting externally imposed limitations.

"We must refuse to be defined by worldly sympathies. Our existence is not determined by others' approval. We have a responsibility to give our country the face we desire, through the leadership we promote, the dreams we dream, and the history we teach," she said.