Zimbabwe: Seven Artisanal Miners Trapped to Death After Water Floods Mine Shaft

SEVEN artisanal miners have been confirmed dead in Silobela, Midlands province, after the shaft they were working in flooded following a heavy downpour.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The ZRP confirms a mine accident which occurred on November 5, 2025, at Auriga 47 Mine, Base Mineral Block, Nzwananzwi village, Silobela.

"Seven artisanal miners were trapped after the shaft they were working in flooded following heavy rains," said Nyathi.

The bodies of the seven victims were retrieved from the shafts on November 7, 2025.

"The names of the victims will be released in due course once they have been identified by their next of kin," added the police spokesman.