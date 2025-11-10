Kenya: MP Nabwera Calls for Probe Into Alleged Abduction of Munyuki High School Principal

Nairobi — Lugari Member of Parliament Nabii Nabwera has appealed to the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mohammed Amin, to launch investigations into the whereabouts of Munyuki High School Principal, Simon Isiaho Shange, who was allegedly abducted six days ago.

Through his lawyer Danstan Omari, the MP told journalists in Nairobi that the principal has been missing since November 3 and has not communicated with his family or colleagues.

Omari said that on the day of his disappearance, the principal was involved in a road accident before being taken away by unknown individuals to an undisclosed location.

"The whereabouts of Mr. Shange remain unknown, and my client has instructed me to request immediate action by the DCI to establish the truth behind his disappearance," said Omari.

The lawyer further revealed that he has received instructions from the MP to file a defamation suit against three bloggers who have linked Nabwera to the alleged abduction.

Omari named the bloggers Peter Amunga, George Opunga Tamata, and Simon Asievela, saying they had published posts on X (formerly Twitter) suggesting that the MP was behind the incident.

"We have issued demand letters to the three bloggers to pull down the defamatory posts or face legal action. If they fail to comply, we will seek Sh20 million in damages from each for defamation," Omari stated.

He added that he has formally written to the DCI seeking speedy investigations into the incident to uncover the circumstances surrounding the principal's disappearance.

Omari also clarified that MP Nabwera is currently in the United Kingdom, where he is attending a parliamentary conference.