Tanzania: Police Vow Justice for Recent Skirmishes

Dodoma — The Tanzania Police Force has vowed to track down and bring to justice all individuals involved in the recent skirmishes.

According to a police statement, the violence, which erupted on October 29, 2025, resulted in widespread rioting, looting and destruction of property in major cities including Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mwanza and Mbeya, as well as other regions such as Shinyanga, Geita, Songwe, Ruvuma, Dodoma and Kilimanjaro.

The incidents caused significant harm to people and extensive damage to both public and private property.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In a statement issued by Police Spokesman, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) David Misime, the Police Force said that following investigations and evidence gathered so far, the police are searching for several individuals in connection with the incidents.

"We are actively tracking the following individuals in relation to these incidents Josephat Gwajima, Brenda Jonas Rupia, John Mnyika, Godbless Jonathan Lema, Machumu Maximillian Kadutu, Deogratius Cosmas Mahinyila, Boniface Jacob, Hilda Newton, Award Kalonga and Amaan Golugwa," said SACP Misime.

SACP Misime added, "We urge them to surrender immediately at the nearest police station upon seeing this notice."

Commenting on the incidents that occurred on election day, he said the perpetrators not only endangered lives but also destroyed public property, including government offices such as those of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (TAKUKURU), courts and several bank ATMs.

He further noted that police stations, bus terminals from Kimara Mwisho to Magomeni and from Magomeni to Morocco, as well as local government offices, were set on fire.

Roads were damaged and several buildings belonging to the ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), were also torched.

SACP Misime added that public vehicles were demaged while private businesses including fuel stations, shops and vehicles of various sizes were set ablaze. He said looting of property and cash from commercial areas was widespread.

SACP Misime confirmed that some of the suspects involved have already been arrested and brought before the court.

"Legal proceedings are ongoing nationwide and some suspects were taken to court on November 7, 2025. Anyone planning criminal acts of any kind will face strict legal consequences," he said.

He reassured citizens that they can continue with their daily activities without fear, adding, "We encourage the public to report immediately any signs of criminal activity or breaches of peace so that appropriate legal action can be taken."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The police also highlighted that updates will continue as investigations progress and as legal proceedings advance against both arrested offenders and those still planning criminal activities.

SACP Misime said, "The Tanzania Police Force remains committed to executing its duties professionally, safeguarding citizens and their property and ensuring that peace and order are maintained throughout the country."

The public is asked to cooperate with law enforcement by providing any information that may assist in apprehending suspects.

The Police confirm their determination to uphold law and order and to prevent further incidents of violence and destruction.