Rwanda: No One From Outside Will Come to Save Us - Kagame to Leaders

President Paul Kagame has urged leaders to reject dependency and embrace self-reliance, reminding them that Rwanda's progress depends on its own people, not "saviors from outside."

Speaking at the 18th Unity Club Intwararumuri Forum held at the Intare Conference Arena, on Saturday, November 8, Kagame emphasized that the country's purpose and progress must always be rooted in the principles of "Ndi Umunyarwanda", a philosophy that defines the essence of Rwandan national identity and unity.

"If anyone thinks that anyone from the outside will come to save us, you are mistaken," Kagame told the forum, which brought together current and former members of the Cabinet, among other leaders.

"As the saying goes, it is not the size of the dog in the fight; it is the size of the fight in the dog. The question is, what is the fight in the dog? What is within us that will allow us to face the challenges of our country?"

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

ALSO READ: 'Ndi Umunyarwanda' is the bond we share, the legacy we leave, ' says First Lady

The two-day forum also brought together senior government officials, district leaders, representatives from civil society, the private sector, faith-based organizations, youth, and Abarinzi b'Igihango, champions of unity, to reflect on national values and leadership.

This year's theme, "Ndi Umunyarwanda: Igitekerezo Ngenga cy'Ukubaho Kwacu", loosely translated as "I am Rwandan: The Guiding Principle of Our Existence", underscored the importance of the Ndi Umunyarwanda philosophy as a foundation of national identity, dialogue, and collective purpose.

President Kagame reminded the leaders that Rwanda's remarkable transformation after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi was the result of deliberate effort and shared responsibility among its citizens and leaders.

"Where Rwanda has come from, and where it is today, it is because of all of you here and the Rwandans you lead," he said. "To ensure things continue to improve, you cannot become complacent because of the progress we have made. Do not just be beneficiaries of the work others have done; make sure you play your part and make your contribution. That is essential, and there is no other way around it."

The Head of State cautioned that progress is not sustained through comfort or complacency, but through consistent purpose and a shared vision.

"We must have politics defined by purpose, vision, and commitment. Those values should be reflected in the identity we see in each other," he stressed.

Kagame highlighted Africa's slow pace of development, questioning why many African countries have not significantly advanced.

"We must find a solution to our problems within ourselves," he said. "All people reach a point where they say they want to progress and live better lives. If that is true, then do it; it is possible. However, after 50 years, why should we still be begging? What is our problem?"

He said that while other nations, once on equal footing with African countries, have developed "100 times and more," many African nations remain stagnant.

"Tell me, in all the parts of the world you know, give me an example of a country where people were saved by non-governmental organizations or someone who was saved by begging," Kagame challenged the leaders. "Begging is shameful for both the one asking and the one giving. How do we, as leaders, understand and explain this? If we do not act and find solutions, everything we say or discuss remains mere words."

Kagame underscored that Rwanda's journey has been driven by collaboration and a shared sense of responsibility among its people and leaders.

"The fact that we are all here, people with different abilities and insights, is a strength. When combined, it allows us all to progress," he said. "Where Rwanda has come from is based on your dedication as leaders and the role played by the citizens you lead."

He added that Rwandans have a clear reason for the choices they make in shaping their nation's future.

"In this life of ours, there is a reason why you choose how you want to live. It is not to depend on others or live through them, but to take responsibility for your own path," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During the Unity Club annual forum, other speakers echoed the President's message on the need for accountability, good governance, and mental liberation from dependency.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, said that Africa's challenges largely stem from governance failures and a mindset of dependency.

"The problem of African countries lies in governance and the mentality that they will always be poor," he said.

Veteran diplomat and former cabinet member Charles Murigande pointed to leadership as the continent's central challenge.

"The problem of Africa is bad leaders who do not love the people they lead but seek power to enrich themselves," he said. "A true leader eats last, but we have leaders who eat alone and leave others behind."

The Minister of Interior, Vincent Biruta, emphasized that political will and independence of thought are key to breaking free from the continent's limitations.