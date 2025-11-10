Mozambique: Calls for Adequate Climate Change Financing

Maputo — Belem, (Brazil), 9 Nov (AIM) - Mozambican President Daniel Chapo on Friday called for "climate justice resting on predictable and accessible financing', for the construction of resilient infrastructures and the promotion of climate adaptation projects in vulnerable countries such as Mozambique.

Chapo was speaking at a press conference in the Brazilian city of Belem marking the end of his participation in the World Leaders section of the United Nations Climate Change Summit (COP30).

He regarded the meeting as "extremely positive', but called for the countries that cause most damage to the climate to compensate those that cause the least.

"The countries that cause the most pollution should financially compensate those who suffer the consequences', said Chapo. Among those countries which should be compensated is Mozambique "which is responsible for almost no pollution'.

He warned the, without predictable resources from the rich countries, "there will be no true climate justice'.

He recalled that Mozambique is one of the ten countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change. As a direct result of the warming climate, Mozambique finds itself facing floods and cyclones "practically every year'.

He praised the commitment of his Brazilian counterpart, Inacio Lula da Silva, in mobilising resources for climate financing. So far, 5.5 billion US dollars has been announced to support global actions of mitigation and adaptation to climate change.

"As a country, we have approved the Climate Finance Strategic Plan, and we have set up all the instruments necessary to gain access to these resources', said Chapo. He called for "less red tape and more flexibility in the access mechanisms, particularly for the developing countries'.

He added that Mozambique will continue to improve the domestic mechanisms linked to the carbon market, and to share experiences of climate adaptation.

"A lot is spoken about climate justice and financing, but we need to move from words to action', stressed Chapo.