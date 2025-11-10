Rwanda: AfDB Approves Rwf14bn Grant for Climate Resilience Project in Western Province

The African Development Bank (AfDB)has approved a grant of $9.4 million (approx. Rwf13.7 billion) to Rwanda to finance the Nature-Based Flood Adaptation Project, aimed at strengthening the climate resilience of communities and water infrastructure in the western districts of Karongi and Rusizi.

The project seeks to enhance climate resilience in flood-prone catchments within Rusizi and Karongi by implementing nature-based flood adaptation measures and promoting community-led soil conservation and catchment restoration.

Expected outcomes include reduced exposure to floods and landslides, decreased soil erosion and water siltation, and improved land productivity.

An estimated 1.2 million residents will benefit from improved early warning systems and enhanced protection of key water resources, while over 620,000 people will gain from reduced flood risk.

Other activities include the reforestation of 10,000 hectares, construction of vegetated flood barriers, and rehabilitation of degraded riverbanks and hillsides.

More than 6,000 individuals will receive climate adaptation training, and 120 technical students will gain practical experience in eco-engineering and water management.

"By using nature as our first line of defence, we are helping Rwandan communities adapt to a changing climate while creating jobs, restoring ecosystems, and securing their future," said Lazarus Phiri, Principal Water and Sanitation Engineer and project task manager.

Flooding and landslides have repeatedly devastated this region, claiming lives, damaging schools and water systems, and undermining livelihoods.

Through nature-based solutions -- such as reforestation, terracing, and riverbank stabilisation -- the project will reduce soil erosion, improve water quality, and boost agricultural productivity.

These interventions are aimed to protect key public infrastructure, including roads, schools, and water treatment facilities, from recurring damage.

The project will also improve access to safe and reliable water supply in Karongi, supporting the sustainability of the Kivu Belt Water Project, which is being financed by the AfDB.

This initiative aligns with Rwanda's Green Growth and Climate Resilience Strategy and supports the African Development Bank Group's objectives to build sustainable, climate-resilient infrastructure and inclusive livelihoods.