Uganda: Bobi Draws Massive Crowds in Ntungamo, Opens NUP Office Amid Tight Police Deployment

National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, yesterday drew jubilant crowds in Ntungamo District -- home to President Museveni, First Lady Janet Museveni, and his own wife Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi.

He commissioned the NUP office in Ntungamo Municipality before leading a convoy to Rubaare in Rushenyi Constituency for a mass rally.

The day-long trail unfolded peacefully under tight police deployment as thousands of supporters lined the streets, some climbing rooftops for a glimpse of the opposition leader.

Bobi Wine was accompanied by NUP secretary general Lewis Rubongoya, Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi, and several party candidates from Ntungamo and Mbarara.

In a region long considered an NRM stronghold, Kyagulanyi challenged the narrative of prosperity, arguing that ordinary residents continue to face deep economic challenges. In the 2021 elections, Museveni won 86.52 percent of the Ntungamo vote, while Kyagulanyi garnered 6.69 percent and Mugisha Muntu 3.81 percent.

"I have always told people that even in Ankore, people are not well," Kyagulanyi said, lamenting that the "price of milk is still too low compared to mineral water" and that farmers and traders "work hard but don't get money out of it." He blamed corruption, fake agricultural inputs, and failing health facilities for worsening poverty.

"Hospitals are empty with no medicine. Don't you want change? We need a new Uganda. Choose the umbrella. This will save all the political prisoners," he declared to loud cheers.

He urged voters to embrace unity and generational leadership.

"Look for a president of your generation, with no segregation or discrimination in tribe and religion. In a new Uganda, we shall be equal and one," Kyagulanyi said, thanking residents for attending despite venue restrictions.

"We were stopped from using the two playgrounds near town, but thank you for coming."

Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi, addressing the rally in her home district, encouraged residents to stay firm ahead of the polls.

"Thanks for supporting us. When someone gives you a present, you welcome it and later do what is right," she said.

"You were given handouts yesterday; keep taking them but on January 15, tick the umbrella."