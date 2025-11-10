Somalia Disaster Chief Urges Urgent Action to End Deadly Clan Clashes in Lower Shabelle

Mogadishu — The Commissioner of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Mohamud Moalim Abdulle, has issued a passionate appeal for peace, calling on the Federal Government and the South West State administration to immediately intervene to end ongoing clan fighting in the Lower Shabelle region, which has claimed several lives and displaced families.

Speaking during a handover ceremony attended by the Director General of the Hirshabelle Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Abdulle departed from the formal agenda to deliver an unusually direct and emotional address on the worsening humanitarian situation across Somalia. He warned that the escalating tribal clashes, coupled with floods and food insecurity, were pushing communities to the brink of collapse.

"Our people are suffering from disasters on multiple fronts -- natural and man-made," Abdulle said. "We cannot allow inter-clan violence to destroy what little stability we have achieved. I am urging both the Federal Government and South West State leaders to act immediately before this crisis deepens further."

Local reports indicate that renewed fighting between rival clan militias in parts of Lower Shabelle has left dozens dead in recent weeks, forcing hundreds of families to flee their homes. The violence has disrupted humanitarian access and compounded the impact of recent floods that have already displaced thousands in the region.

Abdulle also warned that SoDMA's response capacity was being stretched thin as the agency continues to deal with multiple emergencies, including flash floods, drought recovery, and internal displacement. He urged all levels of government to coordinate their efforts and prioritize conflict prevention alongside disaster response.

"The Somali people deserve peace and protection," he said. "Without peace, our humanitarian work becomes impossible. We need leadership that puts the lives of civilians above politics."

The Lower Shabelle region, a fertile agricultural area south of Mogadishu, has long been a flashpoint for clan rivalries, exacerbated by competition over land and water resources. Analysts say the latest fighting underscores Somalia's fragile security situation despite years of stabilization efforts.

Humanitarian agencies have expressed concern that continued insecurity could derail recovery operations and worsen already dire living conditions for affected communities. Abdulle's appeal marks one of the strongest public calls yet from a senior government official for decisive action to end the cycle of violence.