Somalia: Banadir Regional Administration Denies Forcing Staff to Join Political Parties

Mogadishu — The Banadir regional administration on Monday officially denied allegations that its employees were being pressured to register with political parties, saying it had no involvement in such activities.

In a statement from the administration's office, officials emphasized that they respect the rights of Somali citizens to freely decide whether or not to join a political organization.

"The Banadir regional administration wishes to clarify to the Somali public and the National Independent Electoral Commission that it has no role in the allegations concerning the coercion of regional staff to register with political parties," the statement said.

The administration said its only role is to actively promote public awareness and encourage citizens to register as voters, describing the effort as a national duty in support of the Electoral Commission.

It also called on anyone cited in connection with the allegations to pursue legal channels rather than spreading unverified claims within the community.

Finally, the Banadir administration praised the formal cooperation with the National Independent Electoral Commission and pledged to continue supporting the implementation of free and transparent elections.