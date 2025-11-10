Uganda: Govt Schedules High-Level Meeting With Public Service Unions to Resolve Salary ,Promotion Disputes

The Ministry of Public Service has invited leaders of major labor unions to a high-level meeting slated for Tuesday, November 11, 2025, to deliberate on long-standing grievances surrounding salary disparities, promotion structures, and other employment-related concerns within the public service.

The meeting is expected to bring together representatives from the Uganda National Teachers' Union (UNATU), the Uganda Local Government Workers Union, and the Uganda Technical and Vocational Trainers Union.

These unions have, in recent months, staged a series of industrial actions to protest what they describe as the government's failure to address persistent pay inequalities and unfair classification of certain roles.

The planned engagement follows months of labor unrest across various public service sectors. UNATU spearheaded the wave of strikes, beginning its industrial action on September 15, 2025, and suspending it after 32 days on October 17, 2025, to allow room for dialogue.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Uganda Technical and Vocational Trainers Union also commenced a strike on September 15, 2025, accusing the Ministry of Public Service of reneging on earlier promises made during negotiations dating back to November 2024.

In solidarity, the Uganda Local Government Workers Union joined the strikes on October 1, 2025, but later called off their action for three months to give dialogue a chance.

Among the unions' major demands are the reclassification and harmonization of salaries across all cadres, the recognition of technical and vocational professions as "science" fields to enable them to qualify for enhanced remuneration, the payment of salary arrears owed to some staff, and the correction of misclassification of certain positions within the public service.

The industrial actions were also aimed at addressing the widening pay gap between science and arts teachers, a matter that has fueled tension in the education sector since the introduction of differentiated pay structures.

The government had earlier declared the strikes illegal, warning employees who failed to return to work of disciplinary action, including possible dismissal.

Minister of Public Service Wilson Muruli Mukasa reiterated that the strikes did not follow proper dispute resolution procedures as stipulated by law.

"The unions did not meet the legal requirements for industrial action; therefore, their strikes were not recognized as lawful," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, the unions have consistently maintained that their actions were justified and necessary, citing the government's continued inaction despite multiple engagements and assurances.

In a statement, the Secretary General of the Uganda Local Government Workers Union, Hassan Lwabayi Mudiba, confirmed receipt of the invitation letter from the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Public Service, Catherine Bitarakwate.

"On Friday, I received a letter from the Permanent Secretary inviting us for an inter-ministerial meeting on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. This follows our union's petition to the Right Hon. Speaker and the subsequent suspension of industrial action. We are ready to attend the meeting and hopeful that it will yield a positive outcome," Mudiba said.

The upcoming session is being viewed as a crucial opportunity to resolve long-standing labor tensions and rebuild trust between the government and public sector unions. Many workers are hopeful that the discussions will result in clear commitments and timelines for implementing salary reforms and promotion reviews.

As the meeting approaches, the mood among union members is one of cautious optimism. The outcome will likely determine whether industrial calm is restored or if the threat of renewed strikes looms over the country's public service.