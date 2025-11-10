Zimbabwe: Home Affairs Minister Paints Grim Picture of Living Standards in Police Camps

A severe accommodation crisis within the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has forced many officers to divide single rooms with curtains to accommodate different families.

Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe made the shocking revelation during a pre-budget seminar in Bulawayo last week. The minister described the living conditions as deplorable for the nation's protectors.

Kazembe painted a grim picture of the housing situation, urging immediate budgetary intervention to address the welfare of the police force. He argued that the current state of affairs is unacceptable for those tasked with upholding law and order.

During his address, Kazembe did not mince his words in his assessment of the police living quarters. He expressed deep concern over the measures officers are forced to take to have a roof over their heads.

"The welfare of police officers must be prioritised. It is deplorable that our officers, who serve and protect the nation, are living in conditions where they are sharing accommodation and dividing rooms with curtains. This is not befitting of their status."

The use of curtains as room dividers for multiple families points to an extreme lack of privacy and basic living standards.

The crux of Kazembe's presentation was a call for a transformative budget. He directly linked the poor living conditions to broader issues within the police force, suggesting that better housing is key to professional conduct.

"Decent living conditions are key to enhancing morale, discipline, and professionalism within the force. We must change the narrative and restore the dignity of our officers through increased budgetary support for the construction of adequate and modern housing units."