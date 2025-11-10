Zimbabwe: Home Affairs Minister Paints Grim Picture of Living Standards in Police Camps

10 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

A severe accommodation crisis within the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has forced many officers to divide single rooms with curtains to accommodate different families.

Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe made the shocking revelation during a pre-budget seminar in Bulawayo last week. The minister described the living conditions as deplorable for the nation's protectors.

Kazembe painted a grim picture of the housing situation, urging immediate budgetary intervention to address the welfare of the police force. He argued that the current state of affairs is unacceptable for those tasked with upholding law and order.

During his address, Kazembe did not mince his words in his assessment of the police living quarters. He expressed deep concern over the measures officers are forced to take to have a roof over their heads.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The welfare of police officers must be prioritised. It is deplorable that our officers, who serve and protect the nation, are living in conditions where they are sharing accommodation and dividing rooms with curtains. This is not befitting of their status."

The use of curtains as room dividers for multiple families points to an extreme lack of privacy and basic living standards.

The crux of Kazembe's presentation was a call for a transformative budget. He directly linked the poor living conditions to broader issues within the police force, suggesting that better housing is key to professional conduct.

"Decent living conditions are key to enhancing morale, discipline, and professionalism within the force. We must change the narrative and restore the dignity of our officers through increased budgetary support for the construction of adequate and modern housing units."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.