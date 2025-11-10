Zimbabwe: MP Hwende Laments 'Paltry' U.S.$40,000 Housing Loan, Says It's Not Enough to Give Legislators Decency

Opposition Member of Parliament Charlton Hwende has made a bold demand for substantial housing loans for legislators, stating that the US$40,000 provided in the past is not enough.

The Kuwadzana constituency legislator has called for government to budget a minimum of US$150,000 for each lawmaker to acquire a home.

Hwende tabled the request during a pre-budget seminar in Bulawayo last week, arguing that the previous loan amount was inadequate, especially when compared to the benefits received by members of the Executive.

He also used the platform to criticise the Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube for failing to hike parliamentary salaries.

Contributing to the debate on the national budget, Hwende directly addressed the issue of legislator welfare. He lamented the government's failure to provide funds for MPs to build on residential stands they had been allocated. The MP framed his request not as a luxury, but as a necessary provision for those serving the public.

"We received housing loans worth US$40,000 (approx. R720,000), but because of inflation and compared to what those in the Executive received, we also want you to budget a minimum of US$150,000 (approx. R2.7 million) as a loan that will ensure an MP gets a house," Hwende said.

This is not the first time the difficult conditions faced by MPs have been raised. Just weeks earlier, in October 2025, the National Assembly saw heated exchanges over the same topic. Another opposition legislator, Dzivaresekwa MP Edwin Mushoriwa spoke emotionally, declaring that MPs were "struggling for survival."

Mushoriwa linked the death of Nkulumane MP Desire Moyo to Parliament's failure to support its members. Moyo died in a car accident on October 10, 2025, after his vehicle collided with an elephant. Mushoriwa claimed the fatal crash occurred after Moyo had delayed his trip waiting for overdue fuel coupons.

"One of the reasons why Hon. Moyo and others were involved in an accident is that they received their coupons around 8:00 pm in this Parliament. If Members of Parliament are not respected and if this august House is not given the honour that it deserves, if we have a situation where we pass the budget but we are treated as if we are third-class citizens in this country, it just does not work, Madam Speaker."

The October session revealed that legislators had gone for months without receiving their fuel allocations. Mushoriwa emphasised that this was not merely an inconvenience but a genuine danger that impaired their ability to serve their constituencies. He stated that without proper support, MPs are left exposed and stripped of dignity.

Acting Speaker Tsitsi Gezi repeatedly attempted to steer the discussion towards a future caucus meeting, but Mushoriwa insisted the matter was too urgent to delay. He argued that the welfare of MPs was a matter of record, not just for a private meeting, especially after a colleague's death.