Zimbabwe: Mliswa Urges Mnangagwa to 'Clean House' As Opposition Falters in Disarray

Former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to take decisive action to address internal fissures within ZANU-PF warning that factional battles could derail both party cohesion and national development even as the opposition continues to struggle with identity and direction following Nelson Chamisa's exit from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

In a statement reflecting on the state of the country's political landscape, Mliswa contrasted Mnangagwa's current challenges with Chamisa's earlier decision to resign from the CCC in January 2024, when the opposition leader claimed his movement had been contaminated and hijacked.

Chamisa's departure left the opposition fragmented, with only two legislators Fadzayi Mahere of Mt Pleasant and Allan Markham of Harare East resigning in solidarity.

The rest of the party's MPs and councillors have remained in office despite pressure from supporters arguing that they are defending the democratic space.

Since then, the opposition's leadership has grown increasingly muddled with Welshman Ncube and Jameson Timba each taking turns at the helm.

Mliswa described the CCC as having lost much of its verve and surviving only through sporadic shouts from those still identifying with it.

"The ruling party finds itself with next to no opposition. But factional gimmicks by a clique within threaten to waste this moment." Mliswa said

He warned that ZANU-PF risked squandering a rare political advantage through internal divisions that mirror the same kind of infighting that crippled the opposition.

"At a time when the ruling party should be entrenching its hold, it finds itself grappling with internal frictions. It is incumbent upon the leader to exercise his discretion and powers to clean the system of whatever is clogging development." he said

Drawing a parallel with Chamisa's resignation, Mliswa argued that the CCC leader had blundered by walking away instead of cleaning out the individuals and urged Mnangagwa to do the opposite act decisively to reconstitute his team accordingly.

"It's futile to continue marching on when part of the team is sapping strength from others by continuously tugging in the wrong direction. Rather, stop, cleave off the errant branches and then continue marching!" he wrote

Mliswa also mocked the CCC's attempt to jump on ZANU-PF's factional battles saying it was comical how an opposition can be so invested in peddling a ruling party candidate.

He said the ruling party should seize the opportunity created by a lethargic opposition to push forward with national development priorities and build President Mnangagwa's legacy.

"The current environment provides an opportunity for ED to solidify his control, propel national development, and continue building his legacy. It's not every day that one gets to run a country with such a weak opposition to contend with." Mliswa said.