Malawi: Government Declares Same-Sex Relationships 'Don't Exist' in Malawi - U-Turn Sparks Outrage

In a dramatic reversal, the Malawi Government has disowned its earlier pledge to promote and protect the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, insisting that same-sex relationships "do not exist" in the country.

The U-turn comes just days after government officials told the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva that Malawi was taking steps to safeguard the rights of sexual minorities.

Ministry of Gender Principal Secretary Oliver Kumbambe on Friday dismissed a press statement that had suggested government was moving towards inclusivity, calling it "false and malicious."

"There are no efforts to repeal or amend laws that criminalise same-sex relationships," Kumbambe said, urging the public to disregard the statement.

However, during the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) in Geneva, Ministry of Justice director Amani Mussa had told UN member states that government was committed to dialogue on the issue and to ensuring all citizens--regardless of orientation--access essential services.

Rights groups have slammed the government's conflicting messages. Centre for the Development of People (CEDEP) director Gift Trapence accused authorities of double-speak, saying Malawi should "be honest about what it committed at the UN."

"This is not a talk show--it's an accountability process," Trapence said. "Government must be serious about protecting the rights of all Malawians, regardless of sexual orientation."

The controversy comes months after the High Court, sitting as a Constitutional Court, upheld Malawi's anti-homosexuality laws, ruling that same-sex relationships remain criminal offences under the Penal Code.

Critics say the latest denial reflects a growing intolerance and an official attempt to erase an existing community from national discourse.