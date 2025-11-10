South Africa: Gauteng Condemns Vandalism On G20 Signage and Infrastructure

The Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) has condemned the "malicious and seemingly coordinated" attacks of vandalism on revamped infrastructure and signage ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg.

The summit will be held in the city from 22 to 23 November 2025.

"We are aware that some roguish elements are mobilising to cause chaos, and we are working in full cooperation with all national security structures.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We have directed our law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation. We will identify, apprehend, and fully prosecute the perpetrators of this sabotage to the full extent of the law," Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said in a statement on Sunday.

The latest acts of vandalism come at least a week after a man was arrested for alleged trespassing at the Nasrec venue in the south of Johannesburg, where the summit will be held.

READ | Man arrested for trespassing G20 venue

"These mischievous and cowardly acts of vandalism, which include the destruction of newly installed G20 Summit signage near Nasrec by reported armed assailants and the damage to streetlights and traffic signals along the R55 route, represent a direct assault on our nation and its standing in the world.

"This is not petty crime, but it's a deliberate and malicious campaign of sabotage, designed to undermine and tarnish the image of our province and country as we prepare to welcome global leaders.

"These inexcusable and vindictive actions are aligned and designed to consolidate the work of smear merchants who are promoting outlandish conspiracy theories and a certain negative narrative about the country," the provincial government said.

Would be perpetrators are warned that government will respond "accordingly".

"We remind the perpetrators that this deliberate destruction of essential infrastructure is a severe criminal offence under the Criminal Matters Amendment Act of 2015, which specifically protects such assets, and the perpetrators face the prospect of imprisonment for up to 30 years.

"Additionally, anyone discovered in possession of stolen infrastructure material will be assumed guilty and have to prove their innocence due to reverse onus clauses. The full and unrelenting might of the law will be brought to bear on all those found to be responsible," the GPG warned.

Government is committed to delivering a "safe, secure and successful G20 Leaders' Summit that showcases the best of South Africa".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We will not allow the desperate actions of a few to jeopardise this critical national opportunity. Our message is clear: there will be zero tolerance for any disruption or sabotaging of the G20 Summit, and any attempts will be met with a swift, decisive response," the GPG asserted.