Kenya: High Court Nullifies Ruto Executive Order, Declares Parts of State Corporations Act Unconstitutional

10 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The High Court has quashed President William Ruto's Executive Order No. 3 of 2024 on the management of State corporations, declaring key provisions of the State Corporations Act unconstitutional for undermining the mandate of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Justice Chacha Mwita ruled that sections 5(3) and 27(c) of the Act violate Article 234(2) of the Constitution, which exclusively vests public service management powers in the PSC.

"The President cannot exercise powers that are constitutionally vested in the Public Service Commission," Justice Mwita said. "Sections 5(3) and 27(c) of the State Corporations Act, to the extent that they confer such powers, are unconstitutional, null, and void."

The Executive Order, signed on May 24, 2024, under Gazette Notice No. 6265 Vol. CXXVI-No. 70, introduced new guidelines governing board appointments, terms of service, and staff management in State corporations.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

It also placed the Office of the President at the center of human resource and governance oversight, a move that drew immediate opposition from the PSC and governance experts.

Under section 5(3) of the Act, parastatal boards were allowed to hire staff "on such terms and conditions as the Cabinet Secretary may, in consultation with the Committee, approve," while section 27(c) gave the State Corporations Advisory Committee (SCAC) powers to advise on appointments, transfers, and removals of officers.

Justice Mwita found that, when combined with the Executive Order, these provisions created a parallel authority structure that usurped the PSC's constitutional role.

The court ruled that while the President may issue general policy directions, such powers cannot extend to overriding independent constitutional commissions.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.