Tanzania: Body of Tanzanian Killed in Israel to Be Repatriated

Israel — Tanzania through its Embassy in Tel Aviv, has confirmed that it is continuing to work closely with the government of Israel to complete the process of repatriating the remains of Joshua Mollel, a Tanzanian national, back home.

According to an official statement issued over the weekend by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Israeli authorities have confirmed that the human remains recently handed over to the Israeli government from Gaza are those of the late Joshua Mollel.

Mollel, aged 21, was an agricultural intern undertaking practical training in southern Israel when he was killed during the October 7, 2023 attacks. His body was taken to Gaza following the incident.

The ministry said that it is working closely with Mollel's family to facilitate the return of his remains and to ensure a dignified funeral for the young Tanzanian.

The government described the recovery of Mollel's body as a source of comfort to both his family and the nation at large. It also extended heartfelt condolences to the Mollel family and to all Tanzanians affected by the tragedy.

"Once again, the ministry conveys its deepest condolences to the Mollel family and to all Tanzanians who have been affected by this loss," the statement read.

Following the return of Mollel's body to Israeli authorities on Wednesday night, his remains were identified through a joint effort by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, the Israel Police and the Military Rabbinate.