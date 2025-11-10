Rwanda: Police VC Coach Sweats Over Kwizera's Fitness

Police VC head coach Fred Musoni is growing concerned by the absence of his captain Eric Kwizera who has not featured for the club since the start of the National Volleyball League (RNVL) season due to injury.

Kwizera, who replaced Olivier Ntagengwa after his departure during the off-season, has been sidelined with an ankle injury since October 18.

His absence has been felt by Musoni whose side has been struggling at some point especially when they lost to Gisagara VC during the league third round on November 1.

Asked about his injury situation, Musoni told Times Sport that his recovery is improving and he will only return when fully fit.

"Kwizera is not yet healed from the injury, but he's doing some exercises to recover quickly. However, I don't want to rush him, we have a lot of games ahead," he said.

With Kwizera out of action, Police VC have managed to win two games in their last three outings in the first phase of the league.

They began their campaign with a convincing win against Kirehe VC before receiving a reality check with defeat to Gisagara VC in straight sets (25-20, 25-17, 25-23).

During the game against REG VC, Musoni opted to give younger players a chance to prove themselves. Among them was Patrick Ishimwe, who made a strong impression after being introduced in the second set.

"Patrick did what was expected of him. He played only a few minutes but was very productive in attack," Musoni said, adding that the youngster is still fighting for a regular starting spot.

Police VC will return to action in the sixth round when they face East Africa University Rwanda (EAUR) on Saturday, November 21.