Morocco/Botswana: Debutantes Stun Holders TP Mazembe As Asec Mimosas Land Landmark Win

ASEC Mimosas claimed a statement 1-0 win over defending champions TP Mazembe at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia on Sunday, a result that leaves the DR Congo side's title defence in immediate peril.

The Ivorians, debuting in the CAF Women's Champions League, struck midway through the second half and then managed the game with maturity to bank three precious points.

In a cagey, tactical contest with few clear openings, the breakthrough arrived on 66 minutes. ASEC stitched together their best move of the match down the right before Habibou Ouédraogo arrived to finish a sweeping team attack and give the "Mimos" a deserved lead.

From there, Siaka "Gigi" Traoré's side stayed compact, protected the central spaces and forced Mazembe to chase.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The upset continues a recent trend of early blows for giants in this competition: AS FAR were caught cold by Ampem Darkoa (2-1) in 2023, while Mamelodi Sundowns fell to FC Masar (1-0) in 2024.

Here, ASEC's organisation, intensity and clarity in transition carried them past opponents who struggled to find rhythm in the final third.

Mazembe, crowned in Morocco last year, never imposed their usual authority. Lamia Boumehdi's team were second best in the duels for long spells and too imprecise in the decisive moments around the box, with crosses overhit and shots rushed as the pressure mounted.

When the holders did work shooting positions, ASEC crowded the ball and defended the penalty area with conviction.

The result leaves Mazembe with little margin for error. Their next outing, against Gaborone United on Wednesday, already feels decisive if they are to keep their trophy defence alive.

Boumehdi will demand a sharper edge in attack and a stronger contest of second balls after a performance that lacked their trademark control.

For ASEC, this was a landmark victory. In their first appearance at this level, Traoré's side showed the resilience and discipline of seasoned campaigners and announced themselves as live contenders to progress.

If they can replicate this blend of defensive assurance and incisive counter-play, the Ivorian debutantes will fancy their chances of extending a memorable first campaign.