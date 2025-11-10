Botswana: CAF Women's Champions League 2025 - JKT Queens and Gaborone United Share the Spoils

A point snatched by sheer grit. Tanzania's JKT Queens held firm against Botswana's Gaborone United (0-0) on Sunday, during the first day of Group B of the CAF Women's Champions League, thanks to a goalkeeper in inspired form: Najiata Abass Idrisa.

In a match played in mild weather and marked by caution from both sides, the two teams seemed to cancel each other out for a long time.

JKT Queens, more experienced having already participated in continental competition in 2023, tried to impose their rhythm, but often ran up against the solid, well-organized, and disciplined defense of the Botswana team.

It was Gaborone United, newcomers at this level, who created the best chance of the match in the dying moments.

In the 88th minute, Kesegofetse Mochawe won a penalty after a naive foul in the box. The stadium held its breath and Idrisa made a crucial diving save to her right to deflect the penalty.

The referee, judging that the Tanzanian goalkeeper had left her line too early, ordered the penalty retaken. A moment of extreme tension. This time, Keitumetse Dithebe stepped up for the second attempt. Same result: Idrisa, heroic, dived the right way and saved the ball again, triggering cheers from the Tanzanian bench.

United will shift their focus to a crunch encounter we against a wounded TP Mazembe on Tuesday while JKT Queens AseC Mimosas on Wednesday.